SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $116,000.

SPYG opened at $69.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

