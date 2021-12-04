Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by TheStreet

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

SND stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

