Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $480.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.24. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

