Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,069 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.