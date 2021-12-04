Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 616,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,167,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,731,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

