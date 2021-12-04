Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 228 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of IWO opened at $283.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.55 and a 200 day moving average of $302.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

