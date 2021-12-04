Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 107026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.22.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after buying an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after buying an additional 166,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares during the period.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

