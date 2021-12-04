First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

