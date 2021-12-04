Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TORXF shares. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

TORXF opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

