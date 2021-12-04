U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:USAU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

