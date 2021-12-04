Short Interest in Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Declines By 24.2%

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

