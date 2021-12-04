Short Interest in Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Declines By 24.2%

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Terrace Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
