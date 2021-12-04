Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

