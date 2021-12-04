Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,410.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,454.78. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,626.67.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.