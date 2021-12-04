Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $102.73 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.