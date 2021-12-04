Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1,038.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 84,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NBIX opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.01 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

