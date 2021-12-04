First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after purchasing an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 272,953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,305,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.