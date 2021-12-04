Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter worth $216,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 19.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

