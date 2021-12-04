iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHRT stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

