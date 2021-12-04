Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 77.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

FLO stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

