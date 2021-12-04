Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

ABG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.32 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

