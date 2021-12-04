Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of ES opened at $85.30 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

