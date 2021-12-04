Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.
Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $96.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
