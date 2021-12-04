Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.