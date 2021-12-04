Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

