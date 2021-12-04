Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $81,840.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $80,460.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

