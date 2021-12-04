David Moradi Purchases 17,520 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider David Moradi acquired 17,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $132,276.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Moradi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AudioEye alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, David Moradi acquired 9,038 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42.

AudioEye stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AudioEye by 45.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AudioEye during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.