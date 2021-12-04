Robert Fauber Sells 447 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54.

On Friday, October 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50.

Shares of MCO opened at $384.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $3,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

