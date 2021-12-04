Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $138,444.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,866.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,730.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,852,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

