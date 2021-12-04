iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). iRobot posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iRobot by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

