$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Brookline Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.