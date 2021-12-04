Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.22 ($83.21).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.63. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

