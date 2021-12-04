Timothy W. Byrne Sells 1,320 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $159,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USLM opened at $121.40 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.73. The company has a market cap of $687.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.