Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.90.

CM stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

