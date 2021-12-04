Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,673.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in V.F. by 77.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush began coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

