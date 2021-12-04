Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,441 shares of company stock valued at $42,824,526. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $197.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

