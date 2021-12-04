Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 562.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Assurant by 3.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Assurant by 32.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

Assurant stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

