Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 436,076 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 402,415 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

