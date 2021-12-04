NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 769.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,260 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $623,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $209,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.36. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $152.93 and a twelve month high of $234.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

