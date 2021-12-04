AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $241,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

VIOO stock opened at $203.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78.

