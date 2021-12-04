Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.