Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $103,873,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at $102,599,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFO opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $132.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

