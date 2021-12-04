Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.36

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 14048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $188,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

