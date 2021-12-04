Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $147.24 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $152.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

