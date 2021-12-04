AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $67.02 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

