AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 190.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

RSI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -47.03.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.