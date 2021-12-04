VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter.

VSMV opened at $40.01 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $40.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

