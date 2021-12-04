DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.85.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

