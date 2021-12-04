AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $349,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.94.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.39 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

