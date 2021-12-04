NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 32.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $320.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.35. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

