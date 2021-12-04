Insider Selling: Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
