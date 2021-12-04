Insider Selling: Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

