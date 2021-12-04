Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 967,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.98. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

